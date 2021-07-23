JaMychal Green headed for free agency after reportedly declining player option
JaMychal Green reportedly joined Will Barton III in this offseason's group of unrestricted free agents on Friday. After Barton turned down a $14.7 million deal for next season last week, Green declined to return to Denver on a $7.6 million deal Friday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The report added there's expected to be "strong mutual interest" in a new deal once free agency begins Aug. 2.denvergazette.com
Comments / 0