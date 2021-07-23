JaMychal Green headed for free agency after reportedly declining player option

The newest member of the Denver Nuggets comes with quite a nickname and some infectious energy. Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland was Denver's pick, the No. 26 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. Hyland, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, played two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University and was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in his second season. If he was able to play in an NCAA Tournament – the 2020 tournament was canceled and the Rams had to forfeit in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols – Hyland said he felt like he would have been a top-10 pick. He came into the night thinking his range was between pick 14 and 23 but wasn’t bummed about being available at 26.