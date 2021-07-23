Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

JaMychal Green headed for free agency after reportedly declining player option

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaMychal Green reportedly joined Will Barton III in this offseason's group of unrestricted free agents on Friday. After Barton turned down a $14.7 million deal for next season last week, Green declined to return to Denver on a $7.6 million deal Friday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The report added there's expected to be "strong mutual interest" in a new deal once free agency begins Aug. 2.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Will Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Nuggets#Nba Draft#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

1 Free-Agency Prediction for Every NBA Team

Ready or not, here comes the start of 2021 NBA free agency. Don't worry if you haven't yet stocked up on your own collection of educated guesses and gut feelings. We've prepared a batch of predictions just for this occasion, and there's enough for everyone's favorite team. These free-agency hunches...
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Will Barton Declines $14.7M Player Option With Nuggets

Will Barton has declined his $14.7 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for the 21-22 season and will become a free agent. The Nuggets and Barton have strong interest in negotiating a new deal when free agency begins in August. Barton started 52 games and averaged 12.7 points per...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

JaMychal Green opts out, big free agency rumors, my Nuggets draft big board | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on JaMychal Green opting out of his player option for the next season to become a free agent. What does it mean for Denver? Will he be back? Can they replace him? Ryan shares his thoughts on where the roster stands prior to the NBA Draft. Then, he goes over free agency rumors surrounding Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, and the crazy point guard market in free agency that involves Lonzo Ball.
NBABleacher Report

Nuggets Rumors: Will Barton, JaMychal Green to Discuss New Contracts in Free Agency

Two members of the Denver Nuggets' supporting cast may return to the Western Conference team despite potential opportunities to sign elsewhere in free agency. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported "there's tremendous interest" between Will Barton and Denver even though he declined his $14.7 million player option to become a free agent. Charania also reported that Denver is "expected to discuss a new deal" with JaMychal Green even though he opted out of his $7.6 million player option.
NBAdenvergazette.com

Denver Nuggets draft VCU guard Nah'Shon Hyland

The newest member of the Denver Nuggets comes with quite a nickname and some infectious energy. Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland was Denver's pick, the No. 26 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. Hyland, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, played two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University and was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in his second season. If he was able to play in an NCAA Tournament – the 2020 tournament was canceled and the Rams had to forfeit in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols – Hyland said he felt like he would have been a top-10 pick. He came into the night thinking his range was between pick 14 and 23 but wasn’t bummed about being available at 26.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to decide whether to move Ben Simmons while the Boston Celtics need to make some adjustments if they want to continue to improve. There is potential for is a an NBA trade scenario that would check boxes for both sides. It was a putrid performance...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Top 5 Best Destinations For Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers rebounded well from their disappointing exit in the playoffs last season. With a Western Conference Finals appearance, this team knows that it has the talent to make a run towards the NBA Finals, especially since Kawhi Leonard didn’t play a single game in the six-game series. With the Clippers bounced, all eyes will be on the decision that Leonard has to make in the next coming month.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry signs with Heat in piece from The Athletic

Kyle Lowry will certainly be on the radar of the Miami Heat this offseason. Most believe he will leave Toronto this offseason, but the question is where will he choose to go?. Many teams will enter the sweepstakes. Lowry is an All-Star caliber, veteran point guard who has the ability to immediately impact winning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy