Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD is an Oddball Excursion in Existential Horror

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the modern Masters of Horror, I think it’s safe to say that M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most debated purveyors of genre fare. To this writer, what that indicates is that Shyamalan isn’t a storyteller looking to make movies (and now, episodic television) that easily fit into widely accepted narrative structures adopted by so many others, which is why I think he can be a challenging filmmaker for some viewers to really get into. Personally, I’ll take a director that takes risks and continually challenges themselves any day of the week over a director that plays it safe and sticks to a tried-and-true formula. That being said, Old is certainly going to be another divisive film from Shyamalan that may alienate some and frustrate others, due to the film’s frenetic pacing and storytelling structure as well as how the performances are staged here.

dailydead.com

MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Unwraps Teaser Before Debut

The time is almost here. Prepare to become “old”. Night Shyamalan’s latest foray into horror–Old–will land in theaters this Friday, July 23, and a new, creepy teaser is now available to give fans a glimpse into the bizarre events about to unfold in the film, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the brief clip on this page.
Moviesmiamifilmfestival.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ is a nightmarish meditation on death and aging

If the subconscious draw of the horror genre is that it forces us to face our mortality, perhaps few films have taken that concept to more literal effect than Old. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, about a beach that mysteriously makes its inhabitants age in rapid fashion, goes from campy and comical to terrifying and stressful in the blink of an eye. But there’s an additional mood at play here, one that elevates the content in unexpected ways: melancholic longing. Time runs out for all of us, a message that Shyamalan sends loud and clear in one of his most sentimental films.
MoviesSlate

Is M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Scary or Just Goofy?

For die-hards, no horror movie can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong one can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or simply can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each movie’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.
MoviesComicBook

Old Review: M. Night Shyamalan Delivers Another Bizarre and Baffling Thriller

Few genre filmmakers have earned such wild swings in fan reactions as M. Night Shyamalan, with even his most devout fans being able to acknowledge that he has made a number of unexpected missteps with various projects. Films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs earned him immense praise early on, while efforts like The Lady in the Water, The Happening, and The Last Airbender saw him lose favor among general audiences and fanatics at large. Even following those disappointing efforts, films like The Visit and Split proved he still had a number of compelling ideas. His latest outing, Old, thrusts viewers back into the abyss of experiences that are both tonally and narratively uneven and inconsistent, demonstrating yet again that while his direction and staging of unsettling sequences are almost unmatched, the scares don't matter if the script is too absurd.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'Old' Review: M. Night Shyamalan Turns a Day at the Beach Into a Nightmare of Aging. But Are His Gimmicks Getting Old?

Everyone likes to talk about the big twist at the end of an M. Night Shyamalan movie: Was it good for you? Did you see it coming? Did it turn the rest of the movie into nonsense? (In some Shyamalan films, no twist is required to do that.) Yet for all the attention paid to Shyamalan’s trademark teasing grand finales, it’s the little twists in his movies — the ones that happen along the way — that can determine whether the film in question is spinning a yarn worth telling or just spinning its wheels.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

Ellis: Acting, dialogue get 'Old' fast, but ending solid

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old” boasts a great premise, but falters in execution. The Cappa family takes an exotic vacation at a tropical resort. When they arrive at the beach, they find themselves rapidly aging with no known cause. Secluded and with no way out, their family dynamic is put to the test.
Moviesbaldwin-bulletin.com

Movie Review: Old has outgrown its welcome

Over the years, I have always come to appreciate M. Night Shyamalan’s movies because I have always learned new lessons about film making and writing. Some of my favorite films of his are The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs. However, I have probably learned the most from many of his movies that miss the mark such as Lady in the Water, After Earth and The Last Airbender…oh that last one is especially painfully but insightful about how not to write or create a movie.
Movies/Film

‘Old’ Featurette: M. Night Shyamalan Explains His Philosophy Behind Making Horror Movies

M. Night Shyamalan is no stranger to horror. Almost every single one of his movies can either be classified as outright horror or heavily feature horror elements as part of a related subgenre (your precise definitions may vary, but all of The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, The Visit, and Split fit comfortably within one of these two categories). In that light, it’s a little surprising — but mostly intriguing — to hear what the divisive auteur has to say about his approach to horror. Check out the new featurette for Old below.
MoviesIGN

M. Night Shyamalan's Old Has Become a Meme Factory

M. Night Shyamalan's Old debuted in theaters this past weekend, and it's safe to say there are a few extra wrinkles on all of our faces after the laugh-inducing memes it generated. Old follows a family who learns that the secluded beach they are staying on is causing them to...
MoviesKATU.com

M. Night Shyamalan Talks Latest Thriller "OLD"

We talk to M. Night Shyamalan about his new film out in theatres July 23rd!. It's a thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.
MoviesRefinery29

Meet The Mysteriously Aging Cast Of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

Extremely mild spoilers are ahead. The basic concept of M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Old, is simple: A family goes on a beach vacation and soon find out that they're aging really, really fast. But, with it being a Shyamalan movie, it's expected that there will be a surprise twist. After all, he's responsible for The Sixth Sense and The Village. So, what will it be? Some sort of time loop situation? Hallucinogens? They're all already dead?
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Old: Vicky Krieps Talks Tapping Into The Time Displacement of 2020

Sometimes, movies just come along and take on new meaning because the world around them has drastically changed. When M. Night Shyamalan decided to make Old, there was no way of knowing that the very concept of time dilation and aging would become a hot button issue. Yet by the time production started in September of 2020, we were all experiencing some sense of time dilatation. There was a reason why everyone felt like March of 2020 went on for about ten years alone. We got the chance to speak to star Vicky Krieps about the feeling of time being too slow or too fast in 2020 and whether or not that all impacted the performances her and her cast were giving.

