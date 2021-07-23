Cancel
Angels Camp, CA

The 2021 Angels Camp Farmers Market

By admin
Pine Tree
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngels Camp, CA…Certified Farmers Market located downtown Angels Camp at Utica Park, off Main Street. Find us Friday evenings from 5pm to dusk, thru September. Fill up the fridge with local foods- because they taste better, are healthier, last longer, and promote a sustainable local economy! At Utica Park we will welcome a great lineup of vendors, live music, delicious dinner and dessert options, a market bag raffle, and all of you great customers! Please contact Market Manager: Sarah Wiebe (209)822-8707 angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

