Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. My overall experience at Siena Heights has been nice. It’s been great to get to know a lot of people on campus. I will be finishing up my degree in Business Management this fall. I have had an internship on campus with Impact Sports where I’ve assisted with marketing, advertising and registration, as well as lead kids in flag football.