Ubisoft has already confirmed what his next job is: Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. This competitive multiplayer shooter will put us in the shoes of several factions seen in other sagas of the French company, who will distribute lead in “A variety of 6v6 arena and linear game modes”. With no release date, the first test runs will be held on August 5 exclusively for the United States and Canada; later it will come other regions. You can see his first trailer at the head of this news.