Public Safety

Bauer appears in court to fight sexual assault allegations

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. Attorneys for Bauer and for the woman revealed during a short court session that they intend to call several witnesses, including Bauer, and argue over the order in what amounts to a trial that is expected to last three days. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman delayed the beginning of that hearing until Aug. 2 because Bauer's attorney, Shawn Holley, said she was given the woman's witness list late and had insufficient time to prepare.

Related
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Why Trevor Bauer Keeps Delaying

Earlier this week, we discussed the continuance (for non-lawyers, that means “postponement”) of the hearing on the petition for a restraining order filed against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. Yesterday, Bauer’s lawyers filed another request for a continuance; the hearing is now set for August 16-18. A source close to the legal team representing the petitioner tells Beyond the Box Score that they did not agree to the continuance, and want to proceed as quickly as possible.
Pasadena, CASports Illustrated

Trevor Bauer Appears in Court As Restraining Order Hearing Is Postponed

Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.
Public Safetydailydodgers.com

Trevor Bauer’s Court Hearing Dates Delayed For 2nd Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Trevor Bauer the entire month and if or when he may return is unclear. Bauer remains on paid administrative leave, which began July 2, in the wake of sexual assault allegations. Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, which was a day prior to a woman coming forward with the allegations and obtaining a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court.
