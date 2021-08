Duffy (forearm) was traded from the Royals to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for players to be named later, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Duffy sustained a flexor strain in his left forearm July 20, but Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Tuesday that the southpaw could return within 3-to-4 weeks. While the 32-year-old won't be ready to pitch for his new club right away, he could have a better timetable to return once he's able to resume throwing. Duffy posted a 2.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 61 innings across 13 appearances (12 starts) to begin the season. He'll likely take on a rotation spot for the Dodgers once he's healthy, though Jeff Passan of ESPN.com notes the lefty could also fill a high-leverage, multi-inning role out of the bullpen.