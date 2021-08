WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Congress passed a bill Thursday to reimburse the Maryland National Guard and D.C. police for their help during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The emergency security supplemental package also funds the U.S. Capitol Police. “While our democracy was under attack, members of the U.S. Capitol Police Force, the National Guard, and the D.C. Metropolitan Police stepped up to protect it. These public servants – many of whom I represent – risked their lives and answered the call when our country needed them. Now, our country needs to be there for them,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). “That’s...