Alabama's Republican Governor Kay Ivey is fed up: 'It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined ten other Republican governors Thursday in asking the Supreme Court to essentially let states ban abortion and regulate it in ways not currently allowed, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Why it matters: With the court’s newly-installed 6-3 conservative majority, this is the best chance Republicans have had in decades to take on abortion rights.What happened: The governors asked the court to reconsider its past decisions in 1973’s Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Those cases established and reaffirmed the national constitutional right to an abortion, though Casey also made it easier...