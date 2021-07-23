Cancel
US women's national soccer team players appeal equal pay lawsuit decision

By Homero De la Fuente, David Close
 8 days ago
Players from the United States women's national soccer team filed an appeal Friday to overturn a 2020 decision against their equal pay lawsuit, saying last year's decision "defies reality."

