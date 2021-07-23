US women's national soccer team players appeal equal pay lawsuit decision

The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will kick off the Tokyo Olympics as good as gold: In addition to being ranked No. 1 in the world (which, by the way, is a spot they've held since 2015), the top-of-its-game soccer team is also the reigning World Cup champions — not to mention they're undefeated in 44 straight matches, which is the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history.