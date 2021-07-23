US women's national soccer team players appeal equal pay lawsuit decision

Watch: Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?. Playing "like a girl" unfortunately means winning more and being paid less. But clothing company Title Nine is trying to help make a difference when it comes to pay equity. The business' Instagram account announced Wednesday, July 28, that it will be giving $1 million to the United States Women's National Team Players to "help close the pay gap." On top of the company's donation, Title Nine will also establish a Kick In for Equal Pay Fund, "a financial resource that the USWNTPA will have at its disposal in ongoing efforts to fight for equal pay."
