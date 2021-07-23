Gotta Go? Here’s a Graded Guide to the MBTA’s Restrooms

Some of them are nice. Some of them...are not. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. While on an MBTA Red Line trip recently, I faced a not infrequent commuter dilemma: Nature was urgently calling, and there I was with no Starbucks handy to race off to. Deciding to take a little bit of a risk, I asked an MBTA transit ambassador if there was a restroom in the station, which happened to be Ashmont. Lucky me—there was, and he pointed me to it. Predictably, the facility was hardly glam, but it did the trick.