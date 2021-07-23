Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces 2021-2022 Sarasota, Venice Community Boards
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has named its 2021-2022 Sarasota and Venice community board members. In Sarasota, Carrie Collins, vice president of Aladdin Equipment Company, will serve as chair to the Sarasota community board. Other Sarasota community board members are Diana Bauer, Kimberlie Buchanan, Coy Carter Jr., Melissa DeAngelo, Kristina Eastmond, David Kramer, Scooter Maloney, Anna Passalaqua, Victoria Phillips and Larry Siegel. In Venice, James "Jake" Tate Jr. will serve as chair. Other members are Dane DeSantis, Diana Grandy, Tom Hanks, Melanie Johnston, Kathie McManus, Lora Morningstar, Blake Roberts, Salli Struble and Caitlin Valenti.www.sarasotamagazine.com
