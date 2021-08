RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Arizona Coyotes hockey development team paid a visit to The Land of Enchantment this weekend to help further grow the game of hockey. "We saw the numbers in New Mexico and they started rising in youth hockey and all of a sudden they took a dip," said Zach Izumi, the Coyotes grassroots marketing manager. "We didn't understand why, so we're kind of out here trying to figure that out and we feel like we can really boost the numbers of youth hockey out here."