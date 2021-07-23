Los Lunas Coach Charged in Rape of Teen

State Police say a Los Lunas high school basketball coach — who was already charged with sending sexually suggestive texts to one of his players — now faces rape charges. Police say the 15-year-old told them she and the coach also had sex three times. The coach — 30-year-old Johnathon Bindues is in custody in the Valencia County Detention Center. Investigators say the teen’s mother discovered sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos between her daughter and Bindues last week.