CHAMPAIGN – He was always there in spirit, but they wanted to make sure that he was able to be present in some way to celebrate a historic moment. With just two wins in their first six games, Illinois stunned then No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on a last-second field goal in Champaign on October 20, 2019. After fans flooded the field at Memorial Stadium to celebrate, Lovie Smith and his players retreated to the locker room for their own party to celebrate the triumph.