Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Here's when to watch Wisconsin athletes at the Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday

Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's how you can watch athletes with Wisconsin ties on Saturday:. Former Wisconsin star Rose Lavelle and the United States take on New Zealand in a Group G match.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Lavelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Group G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
SportsPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
FIFAFOX Sports

USWNT advance to Olympic semifinals, thanks to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher

So much for Alyssa Naeher being the weak link. In the lead-up to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, none other than legendary United States women’s national team goalkeeper Briana Scurry — one of the stars of the famed 1999 squad — wondered aloud if starting U.S. backstop Naeher had what it took to fill Hope Solo’s rather enormous cleats and lead the Americans to glory.
SoccerNewsweek

Alyssa Naeher's Heroic Performance Carries USWNT to Olympics Semi Finals

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved two penalties in an epic shootout to take USWNT past the Netherlands and into the semi finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the match ended 2-2 after extra time, the U.S. triumphed 4-2 in the shootout with Megan Rapinoe scoring the winning penalty. The USWNT...
SoccerNBC Philadelphia

U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Defeats Netherlands in Penalty Kicks

The U.S. Women's National Team would not allow history to repeat itself. Not when the team waited five years to avenge a shocking quarterfinal loss on penalty kicks in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Not when the team found themselves facing that same scenario again on Friday in Tokyo. Not when the team could be participating in the final Olympic run for a veteran core looking to restore the team’s pride and long-established gold standard.
SoccerBleacher Report

Olympic Soccer 2021 Results: USWNT Beats Netherlands in PKs; Semis Schedule Set

Alyssa Naeher has a knack for saving penalty kicks in major moments. The United States women's national team goalkeeper saved three total penalties on Friday morning to help the Americans advance to the semifinals of the Olympics women's soccer tournament. Naeher denied Lieke Martens in the second half and turned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy