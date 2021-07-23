Cancel
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Announces New Co-Artistic Directors Ensemble Members Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis

By admin_bitlc
beintheloopchicago.com
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (July 22, 2021) Today Steppenwolf Theatre Company, America’s premier ensemble theater, proudly announced a new model of leadership, naming two ensemble members Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis as the incoming Artistic Directors of the storied Chicago company. The new appointment continues Steppenwolf’s tradition of its artistic leadership being placed in the hands of ensemble members, but this is the first time co-artistic leaders have been appointed by the 49-member ensemble in its nearly five-decade history, and the first time the company has elected an Artistic Director of color.

