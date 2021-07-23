Cancel
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this summer

By Gregory Pollak
foxsanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat exhaustion, heat stroke, two things you must look out for when you and loved ones are spending time outside. Many people don’t know the difference. I asked a few people at Bud Jones Restaurant. "Well I think heat exhaustion is when you’re just working and you over do it...

Doctors Warn Of Heat Exhaustion

Doctors at UofL Health Sports Medicine say people need to understand the signs of heat exhaustion as we are in one of the hottest weeks of this year. If you notice fatigue, nausea, dizziness, cramping or if you are forgetting things, you need to get to the shade right away. Those are some of the signs of dehydration.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Heat stroke is a danger, but cardiovascular stress causes more heat wave deaths

Every summer we invariably deal with at least one heat wave. With global warming, they are becoming longer, more intense and more frequent. Heat waves are now among the most dangerous global natural hazards we face, accounting for more fatalities on average than any other extreme weather event, according to the United States National Weather Service. Canada is not immune, as evidenced by the recent heat wave across the Pacific Northwest that included a Canadian record-breaking temperature of nearly 50 C in Lytton, B.C. near the end of June. During the week of the heat wave, the province had tripled...
Diseases & TreatmentsGreeneville Sun

Heat Stroke A Serious Risk For The Aged

Older Americans should not overlook the risk they may face of heat stroke in periods of hot weather, medical authorities advise. A recent story carried by the Associated Press quotes a medical authority’s comment that the human body’s ability to cool off declines with age, and that “many common medications used to control blood pressure, seizures and psychological disorders reduce a person’s ability to regulate temperature. Those risks increase even more when an elderly person doesn’t have awareness of the dangerous heat wave, doesn’t have working air conditioning in their home and doesn’t have anyone to check on them.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Heat Advisory for Today, Avoid Illness, Stroke

With a heat advisory in effect today and temperatures ranging in the 90s for the next week, Washington County Public Health advises residents to be proactive in preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat exhaustion includes symptoms like heavy sweating, fast or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, tiredness or weakness, muscle cramps, and...
EnvironmentTriangle

Staying cool in the summer heat

Philly has experienced quite the heat wave this week with temperatures well over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. With the long weekend and holiday approaching, most of us have already made plans to spend hours outside, but it is important to take care of our bodies while enjoying the weather. Here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind while you plan your beach getaway, fireworks watch party or just a relaxing day in the sun.
Nebraska StateKSNB Local4

Nebraska DHHS warns of heat stroke risk factors with upcoming heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraska is experiencing a dangerous heat wave, with head indices reaching 111 degrees F, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) wants Nebraskans to be mindful of the symptoms of heatstroke, the most serious form of heat injury, and steps to prevent it. Heatstroke...
Fitnessnews4sanantonio.com

Beating the summer heat, naturally

Alternative medicine expert, Bryce Wylde is back this morning with tips on beating the summer heat that zaps our energy levels. Hear his sources of cellular energy support, how caffeine affects us and how much we should be drinking, and ways you can support yourself to avoid heat related fatigue.
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

HCM, city start Heat Stroke Awareness campaign

Hill Country Memorial is partnering with the City of Fredericksburg and host sites of H-E-B, Marktplatz, Enchanted Rock and Walmart to conduct a series of public demonstrations of the danger of leaving people and pets inside vehicles during hot summer days. “During a relatively mild 84-degree summer day, for example,...
Environmentsiouxlandnews.com

Heat stroke will be possible this weekend

It is going to be a horrendously hot stretch of weather in Siouxland. Today's highs will reach the low to mid-90s, with a few spots in southeast South Dakota potentially seeing 100 heat index values. When temperatures get this hot, we can occasionally get "instability showers" to form, meaning we...
Healthadvantagenews.com

Understanding heat stroke

With mid to upper 90-degree temperatures predicted this week, local health experts are hoping you will play it safe. If you can't avoid the heat, you are urged to take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Once you get too hot, Dr. John Rinker with OSF...
Mental HealthValley News

Psychotherapist dives into the mental health and brain benefits of getting summer sun

TEMECULA – Summer brings longer days, which means more time to spend outdoors, soaking up that precious sunshine. While we may all know that feel-good feeling that spending time outdoors brings, there is actually more to it than you think. Dr. Teralyn Sell, psychotherapist and brain health expert, touches on mental and brain health benefits of getting adequate sunshine exposure. “Spending time in the sun is essential for good physical and mental health. Vitamin D is a hormone that our body makes and it is also an essential nutrient that we can get from food. As we age, however, our body begins to make less and less on its own so it’s important to look for different sources of vitamin D. It is now known that vitamin D helps create strong bones, has an impact on the reduction of.
Panama City Beach, FLmypanhandle.com

PCB Fire Department warns of heat exhaustion risks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. (WMBB) — As summer temperatures rose past 90 degrees on Friday, the Panama City Beach Fire Department warned residents and visitors to be cautious outside, and to remain cognizant of heat exhaustion. “You can actually have seizures from a heat stroke,” said Panama City Beach firefighter...
Environmentruralradio.com

Preventing Heat Illnesses This Summer

Lincoln – Summer has made itself know in Nebraska, bringing not only the heat but also the usual high humidity. Going outside for just minutes may be dangerous for anyone when the temperature soars, but older people especially need to be cautious. As people age, sweating, thirst, and releasing heat through dilated blood vessels at the surface of the skin are certain physiological responses that diminish when encountering hot temperatures. While coping with this extreme heat is a seasonal ritual, the elderly are much more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heatstroke than the average adult.

