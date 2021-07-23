Grand opening of Overland Trail Museum’s Propst Agriculture Center for Kids is July 31
The Overland Trail Museum will be celebrating three events Saturday, July 31 and offering FREE admission all day. First and foremost we are celebrating the grand opening of our Propst Agriculture Center for Kids! The official opening and ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. in the museum courtyard. Other activities offered throughout the day until 4 p.m. will include root beer floats, butter making and gold panning.www.southplattesentinel.com
