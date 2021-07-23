Cancel
Tennis

The Tokyo Olympics Holds Its Surreal Opening Ceremony

By Jamie Wilde
morningbrew.com
 8 days ago

A song from the video game Final Fantasy blares over the speakers to a mostly empty stadium as masked Olympic athletes parade around the track. Meanwhile, a small group of protestors outside can be heard chanting, “No to the Olympics!” and “Save people’s lives!” in reference to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. You look up and 1,800 drones form a spinning orb, visible throughout Tokyo—which is currently in a state of emergency due to a rise in coronavirus cases...

