Governor Appoints New Director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 8 days ago

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Brenda Henson Director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue. He compliments her depth of experience and statewide relationships in the field of taxation and revenue. Henson (previously Brenda Arnold) was appointed to serve as Administrator of the Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue...

Cheyenne, WY
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com
