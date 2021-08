In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole. Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.