Valadao: Introduces Amendment to Help with Drought

californiaagtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman David G. Valadao Introduces Three Amendments to Alleviate California Drought. Congressman David G. Valadao introduced recently three amendments to the Energy and Water Appropriations bill, which funds various federal agencies. Each of which would make strides toward alleviating the devastating California drought. The House Committee on Appropriations is responsible for appropriating funding for most of the functions of the federal government.

