ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state of Maryland has yet to be reimbursed for the cost of deploying hundreds of National Guard members to the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Without those funds, the department will have to make serious budget cuts. Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen of Maryland’s Army National Guard has a message: time is of the essence. Maryland’s National Guard needs to get this money now, but if they don’t do it by Aug. 1, over 700 of their members will stop getting paid. And for the hundreds waiting to go to training, they’ll be held up or...