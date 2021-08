Parikh’s Extensive SaaS Knowledge and Industry Expertise in Data Management to Play Critical Role in Company’s Growth and Global Expansion. Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced the appointment of Ash Parikh as Chief Marketing Officer. With extensive marketing leadership, proven experience building cloud-first businesses, and background in data management, Parikh is set to play a critical role as the company continues to fuel its growth and global expansion. The appointment follows a string of company milestones, including increasing demand for its industry-leading SaaS platform as cloud migration surges, surpassing $2 billion in valuation and its recent recognition as a Visionary on debut in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.