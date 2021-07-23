Italy Will Require COVID Passes for Restaurants, Museums, and More

If you're thinking of traveling to France or Italy in the near future, you may need to verify your COVID-19 vaccination status. If you're planning to travel internationally soon, you'll want to be aware of some new travel rules. Both France and Italy are implementing further restrictions to help curb the spread of the Delta variant. Now, you may need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recent virus recovery, or proof of a recent negative test if you plan to travel to either of these countries and take part in certain activities. Find out more about what to expect.