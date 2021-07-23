Cancel
Italy Will Require COVID Passes for Restaurants, Museums, and More

By Meena Thiruvengadam
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith coronavirus cases rising again, Italy plans to require a "green pass" to visit its world-famous museums, take in sporting events, and dine inside its restaurants. The requirement, similar to a measure recently approved in France, is set to go into effect Aug. 6. To obtain the pass, people will need to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in the previous nine months or be able to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours. Anyone who has recently recovered from COVID-19 also is eligible for the pass, which already is required to attend weddings and to visit residential care centers in Italy.

