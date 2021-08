Well it’s been a wild couple of weeks for the Big 12 Conference, but thankfully we can get back to talking about what’s going to happen on the field with fall camp is right around the corner. The Iowa State Cyclones broke through in 2020 reaching the Big 12 Championship game, and now they go from being the hunter to the hunted. Can they handle it? Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Cyclones.