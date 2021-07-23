Highspeed Motorcycle Chase In Columbia Area
Columbia, CA – While working on an unrelated incident recently, a Sonora Unit CHP officer spotted a motorcycle driving erratically in the Columbia area and gave pursuit. The rider of the 2002 Suzuki motorcycle with no license plate sped away from the patrol vehicle that had its siren and lights signaling him to pull over. The chase reached speeds of over 70 mph as the bike winded its way through the Columbia area on Parrotts Ferry Road.www.mymotherlode.com
