Biden to bring infrastructure sales pitch to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden will head to the Allentown area Wednesday. Biden is seeking passage in the Senate of a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure measure that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with him. The White House is billing Biden’s visit to Macungie as a stop to “emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.”www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0