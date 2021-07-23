Cancel
NFL

Re: Vaccine push by NFL is serious

 8 days ago

Well- The law in most of the states (granted changing) that it is illegal to smoke weed. No where is it stated that any person must have this shot- (granted the government) wants it. I don't care one way or another- if you have or you don't have. People that...

NFLfox10phoenix.com

Employers including NFL pushing for the public and players to get vaccinated

PHOENIX - With Banner Health becoming the first major employer in Arizona to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, other healthcare networks are following along. Valleywise Health plans to follow Banner Health in mandating employees to get the vaccine. Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer from Valleywise Health, says we...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL players in vaccine process reaches 80 percent

The number of NFL players who have received the coronavirus vaccine has hit 80 percent as teams start reporting to training. “I think we are off to an excellent start,” NFL’s Medical Director Allen Sills said on Friday, The Associated Press reported. Almost all team employees that deal directly with...
NFLPosted by
Axios

NFL raises vaccine pressure

In the latest attempt to encourage players to get vaccinated, the NFL is threatening forfeits and the loss of game checks if an outbreak occurs. Driving the news: If a game can't be played due to an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff this upcoming season — and the NFL can't find "a suitable date to reschedule" — the team responsible will forfeit and both teams will lose their game checks.
NFLIbj.com

NFL’s player vaccination rate is pushing 90%, but coronavirus issues remain

The NFL is closing in on having 90% of its players vaccinated for the coronavirus at a time when the country as a whole has struggled to reach a 70% vaccination rate for its adult population. Yet the opening of training camps league-wide has brought reminders that challenges remain as the sport attempts to navigate its way toward another season set to be played amid the pandemic.
NFLPosted by
Salina Post

NFL warning teams with strict COVID, vaccination rules

New York (AP) - NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to...
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
Portland, ORNewsweek

21 of 29 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Oregon Family Reunion—13 Fully Vaccinated

A woman from Portland, Oregon has said 21 out of 29 people—13 of whom were vaccinated—who attended a family reunion have tested positive for COVID-19. Niki Marienburg told KGW-TV, a Portland-based television news station, that family members from across the country attended the reunion at Sunriver Resort, a luxury resort in Central Oregon, for 10 days in June. She said most of her family was vaccinated, and no one wore masks throughout the reunion.
Florida StateNewsweek

Florida Sets Daily COVID-19 Record With 21,683 New Cases

Florida has registered its highest single-day COVID-19 case number as the Delta variant continues to run through predominantly unvaccinated communities. The Miami Herald reported on Saturday that Florida saw 21,683 new COVID-19. This handily bests the state's previous record of 19,334 on January 7, which occurred during what is regarded as the worst month for the pandemic in the U.S.
batleynews.co.uk

Life on Tapp: Smokers might have to stub it out for good...

Given that the boss of the company that makes Marlboros has said in the past few days that the iconic brand will disappear from the nation’s shops within the next decade, there is a real chance that fags could eventually go. While there will be always a hardcore of living...
NFLPosted by
InsideHook

NFL Will Identify Vaccinated Players at Games and Practices

With the NFL adamant that it will not be canceling or postponing any games during the upcoming season due to COVID-19, the league is encouraging its players to get vaccinated by greatly loosening restrictions for players who receive the jab before the games begin in September. In conjunction with that...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Local doctor weighs in on Delta variant

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the delta variant acts like a completely different virus. This sent shockwaves to the medical community nationally and locally. Dr. Emil Lesho with Rochester Regional Health says this new report emphasizes the importance of masks and vaccines in stopping the spread. The...

