Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DXY to remain sideways ahead of FOMC outcome

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main important event that has the power to drive all the markets is the next week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome. The Fed policy is due on Wednesday, Jul 28 and ahead of that new will see the US dollar bulls and bears battling for directional control. While, tonight is the US flash PMI data scheduled for release. Reuters expect the flash manufacturing PMI to fall to 62.7 from 63.9 in June. A better-than-expected US PMI data might see the dollar firm up some more - particularly if both employment and inflation components show signs of strength.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Fomc#Dxy#Reuters#Us Pmi#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy, Two-Sided Trading Could Become the Norm Over Short-Run

Gold futures suffered a steep loss on Friday, giving up most of the previous session’s gains as a recovery in the U.S. Dollar dampened demand for the dollar-denominated asset. On Thursday, the market surged to its highest level since July 15, spurred by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reassurance that a rate hike was not on the table for the time being.
Businesskitco.com

Inflation climbs higher, but gold closes sharply lower

The inflationary rate according to the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index), the preferred inflationary index that the Federal Reserve uses rose sharply to a 13 year high in June. However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches closer towards $1800 amid firmer US dollar

Gold is trapped between resistance and key support. The US dollar is creeping higher in a correction from Fed and profit-taking induced daily lows. Update: Gold is losing further ground on Monday, kicking off the week on the wrong footing, as it heads closer towards the $1800 mark. Gold bears are testing the bearish commitments at the 21-DMA of $1808, as of writing. Gold sellers returned after rejection at the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1827 for the second straight day on Friday. From a fundamental perspective, the US dollar holds higher ground amid growing covid concerns globally and weak US economic data.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower, but post a gain for the month

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, but climbed for the month. "Renewed signs that the Federal Reserve may not taper anytime soon continues to sweeten appetite for the precious metal, while negative COVID-19 developments may boost attraction towards the safe-haven asset," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. Looking ahead however, gold may face multiple headwinds "as the Fed finds it increasingly difficult to defend its dovish stance," he said. With annual inflation in the U.S. already at a 13-year high and the economy recovering, "hawks are bound to enter the scene," and such a development "could throw a proverbial wrench in the works for gold bulls, sending prices tumbling lower." December gold fell by $18.60, or 1%, to settle at $1,817.20 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices rose nearly 0.9% for the week and were up 2.6% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF gains above 0.9050 as risk appetite improves, Swiss data eyed

USD/CHF consolidates on Monday after falling consecutively in the previous week. US Dollar Index rebounds above 92.00. The Swiss franc remains in demand amid market uncertainty on its safe-haven appeal. After falling above 0.9200 in the previous week, the USD/CHF pair prints minor gains on the fresh trading day of...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.65. The greenback's selloff following the Federal Reserve's dovish hold on Wednesday and yesterday's release of soft U.S. GDP data to 109.37 in Australia today suggests correction from July's bottom at 109.07 has ended at 110.59 last Friday and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, break would extend Medium Term decline to 108.70/80 before prospect of a rebound.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD renews upside towards 1.1900, German, US statistics eyed

EUR/USD consolidates recent losses near one-month high, refreshes intraday top. DXY tracks Treasury yields to south as Senators haggle over infrastructure spending. China growth worries join covid woes, Sino-American jitters to challenge greenback bears. German Retail Sales for June, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July awaited for fresh impulse. EUR/USD...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900, US and UK PMI hold the key

GBP/USD pauses the previous session’s gain on Monday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index remains quiet near the 92.00 mark. The sterling gains on the hope that the BOE could be less dovish further due to a steady decline in coronavirus infections. After testing a one-month high in the...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell's view that rate rises were "a ways away". Data from the U.S. CFTC...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD lower as RBA in focus

AUD - Australian Dollar. Friday’s session delivered another daily fall for the Australian dollar as AUD/USD retreated from slightly above 0.7400 to 0.7330 throughout trade. The moved characterized a tough week for the domestic unit, as it failed to capitalize on broad based US weakness in the market. With the USD index touching one-month lows on Friday and finishing 0.7% down for the week, the Australian dollar was down 0.3% on the weekly chart when valued against its US counterpart. As ongoing lockdowns continue to weigh on the currency and with the Queensland government announcing a snap 3-day lockdown on Friday, investors will be closely watching this week's RBA meeting and adjusting their expectations for Q3 GDP.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Has the pandemic market factor returned?

US dollar revives on Friday with modest safety-trade and profit-taking. Markets fear that the Delta variant could impact economic growth. American payrolls could give the dollar additional support on Friday. FXStreet Forecast Poll is uniformly bearish. The USD/CAD staged a modest recovery from two days of Federal Reserve weakness as...
BusinessNBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Fall After Disappointing Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields dipped to start the week after economic data pointed to a slowdown in growth. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.186%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.875%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index starts the week offered around 92.00, looks to data

DXY gives away part of Friday’s gains and returns to the 92.00 area. US 10-year yields move higher and approach the 1.25% level. ISM Manufacturing, final Markit’s Manufacturing PMI next of note. The greenback sheds part of last Friday’s advance and returns to the 92.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for Sterling

Prior to this important event, the bulls succeeded in pushing the GBP/USD currency pair to the resistance level of 1.3983, its highest in a month, before closing last week's trading, stable around the 1.3907 level. The dollar's losses against the rest of the currencies came as a reaction to the dovish announcement by the Federal Reserve last week. Since last December, the US Federal Reserve has indicated that it will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by $80 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until significant additional progress is made toward maximum labor market and price stability goals. Since then, the US economy has made progress toward these goals, and the committee will continue to assess progress in quantitative meetings at $120 billion.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY keeps the consolidation around 130.00 ahead of US ISM

EUR/JPY trades within the familiar range above the 130.00 mark. JPY-strength forced the cross to give away part of the earlier gains. US ISM Manufacturing takes centre stage later in the NA session. After hitting fresh tops in the 130.40 region, EUR/JPY sparked a knee-jerk to the current area just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy