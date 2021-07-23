DXY to remain sideways ahead of FOMC outcome
The main important event that has the power to drive all the markets is the next week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome. The Fed policy is due on Wednesday, Jul 28 and ahead of that new will see the US dollar bulls and bears battling for directional control. While, tonight is the US flash PMI data scheduled for release. Reuters expect the flash manufacturing PMI to fall to 62.7 from 63.9 in June. A better-than-expected US PMI data might see the dollar firm up some more - particularly if both employment and inflation components show signs of strength.www.fxstreet.com
