DOE announces $73 million for research to advance quantum science and technology

 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects announced today will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology-- critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.

