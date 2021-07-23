Dustin Burrows Announces Legislation to Stop UT From Leaving Big 12
Texas State Representatives Dustin Burrows of Lubbock has announced legislation intended to stop the University of Texas from leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC. It was first reported on Wednesday, July 21st that UT and the University of Oklahoma had been wanting to join the SEC, and this was confirmed on Friday, July 23rd by multiple sources, claiming the 2 schools would make a formal request to exit the Big 12 the next Monday.kfyo.com
