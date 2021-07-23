Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Dustin Burrows Announces Legislation to Stop UT From Leaving Big 12

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas State Representatives Dustin Burrows of Lubbock has announced legislation intended to stop the University of Texas from leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC. It was first reported on Wednesday, July 21st that UT and the University of Oklahoma had been wanting to join the SEC, and this was confirmed on Friday, July 23rd by multiple sources, claiming the 2 schools would make a formal request to exit the Big 12 the next Monday.

kfyo.com

Comments / 0

News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Education
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Jeff Leach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#The University Of Texas#Sec#Ut#House Chairmen#Kamc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Cool New Cowboy Sculptures in Lubbock Are Turning Heads

There are a couple new sculptures now installed in Lubbock. One is a pink cowboy playing the guitar, located between 4th and L near the Buddy Holly Center. The other is a green cowboy statue waving 'hi' that's at Spur 327 at Loop 289, not far from the old Best Buy location. You can see that one below. Both were created by local artist B.C. Gilbert.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Final Weekend For The Parade of Homes In Lubbock

Looking for a new house? What about some inspiration for what you can do with your current home? Or maybe you just like to see what some of the new homes in Lubbock are looking like? This weekend is your chance to take in the 2021 Parade of Homes. The...
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Just Like Buc-ee’s, It’s Clear That Lubbock Doesn’t Need an Allsup’s Either

Every time this subject comes up, it stirs feelings deep in the soul of every Texan. We've talked about it before, and it's very apparent: Bu-cee's hates Lubbock, and is not coming anytime soon. They'd rather sow their wild oats deep in the heart of Tenne-tucky, or wherever the less-refined rednecks tend to congregate on their way to Dollywood. Fine...stay there, beaver.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Rep. Burrows Wants Hearing Regarding UT, But Gov. Abbott Is Silent

Listen to the full interview with State Representative Dustin Burrows above. Last Friday evening, State Representative Dustin Burrows joined The Chad Hasty Show to discuss why he's filing legislation to stop the University of Texas, along with Oklahoma University, from leaving the Big 12 conference and joining the SEC. This...
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Texas Lawmakers & Teacher Groups Want Mask Mandates Back

If you thought the debate over mask mandates in Texas was over, think again. School is about to begin in Texas and some lawmakers and teacher's groups are wanting Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reverse his ban on schools putting mask mandates into place for students and teachers. On Tuesday,...
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Texas Is Seeing a Topo Chico Shortage

Well, this isn't good news for many in Texas. There have been many shortages this year. In 2021 so far, we have seen shortages of Chick-fil-A sauces, chicken, pickles, chlorine and computer chips, which has led to a shortage of cars and other goods. There was a brief shortage of gas on the East Coast. There's also been a shortage of lumber, ketchup, steel and metals.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

The A-Z of Texas Companies

Texas is a big state, both geographically and in terms of big ideas, big innovators, and big dreams. From entertainment to communications, from food to infrastructure and beyond, Texas is a business leader whose products and services reach throughout the world. Some brands are so deeply synonymous with Texas that...
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Abbott Issues New Executive Order, Bans COVID Restrictions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued new executive orders on Thursday as a continued response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations are on the rise throughout Texas. Nationally, the Centers for Dieses Control and Prevention have recommended mask wearing even for those who have been vaccinated. The rise in cases...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Dan Pope Asks Governor Greg Abbott to Become Involved in Big 12 Situation

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope announced on Monday, July 26th that he had recently written a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott about the future of the Big 12. That same day, University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell announced that their universities didn't intend on extending their Grant of Rights when the agreement expires in 2025. This essentially paves the way for the schools to leave the Big 12. It's said that the schools are wishing to join the SEC.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Braddock: Threats To Arrest Democrats No Incentive To Return [INTERVIEW]

Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the show to talk about several different issues in the state of Texas. Among the topics of discussion were the huge news that the University of Texas and Oklahoma University will be leaving the Big 12 conference, as well as ERCOT and the Texas power supply grid, the Texas House Democrats who vacated the legislature during the special session, and more.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Rep. Travis Clardy To Testify About Voter Integrity Legislation

Listen to the full interview with State Representative Travis Clardy who joined The Chad Hasty on Wednesday above. On Thursday, three Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. will testify in Congress. The Democrats will speak at the House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The hearing is called "Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights in Texas.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock City Charter Election Is Dead For Now

I can't say I am surprised by the action, or lack of action by the Lubbock City Council on Tuesday when the council decided to kill off the City Charter Amendments Election. As previously reported, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope told The Chad Hasty Show Tuesday morning that there was disagreement over council pay and Proposition C.
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

The Heat Is Coming and ERCOT Says It’s Ready

It's been a pretty mild summer so far for much of Texas. Sure, there were some days in June where it was hot, but the month of July was actually pretty pleasant. At least as pleasant as a summer day can be in Texas. The mild temperatures have probably been...
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Dallas to Houston in 90 Minutes? Bullet Train Takes Another Step Forward

Supposing you are very lucky and hit no traffic, a trip from Dallas to Houston is about 4 hours. Imagine that same trip taking 90 minutes, and with no need to board a plane. That hope may one day be a reality if Texas Central accomplishes its goal of a Japanese-style bullet train connecting Dallas to Houston. Trains like these operate at a whopping 200 miles per hour and have an admirable safety record:

Comments / 0

Community Policy