LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Lancaster. The shooting unfolded just after 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Pillsbury Street. Investigators responded to the location following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.