bc-ebert adv-1 07-23
"OLD" Two stars Guy ......... Gael Garcia Bernal Prisca ...... Vicky Krieps Charles ..... Rufus Sewell Jarin ....... Ken Leung. Universal Pictures presents a film written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, based on the graphic novel "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. Rated PG-13 (for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language). Running time: 108 minutes. Now showing in theaters.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0