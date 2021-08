When Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing (from here on in known as LWAVR for the sake of my sanity) was announced at Finger Guns HQ for a review, there was a positively explosive reaction of excitement and gleeful messages. My fellow Finger Gunners were ecstatic at the prospect of the title (likely at the thought of my 27-year-old self showing up playing a VR game about broomstick racing witches). Myself, being the newly appointed resident VR reviewer, stared at the messages in bemused, unknowing amusement. I simply had no idea what was going on nor what this title was. Alas. There I was, ready and waiting to experience what this broom racing game had in store for me.