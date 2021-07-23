Cancel
Greater Colorado Pitch Series 2021 Stars Colorado Start-ups

By Alison Brown
arkvalleyvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechStars Start-up Week Rewards Eight Rural Entrepreneurs. At the Greater Colorado Pitch Series 2021 event, held at TechStars Start up Week West Slope in Grand Junction, eight startups from the nation’s leading rural startup ecosystem made a pitch for funding from four different capital partners. The Techstars finalists were selected from over 100 applicant companies participating in a range of investment categories. The pitches from the eight finalists were streamed on-line and also presented at the Avalon Theater in Grand Junction on July 16 2021. The five selected awardees were announced live at this event to an enthusiastic audience of primarily Western Slope entrepreneurs representing the innovation and diversity in the Colorado small business and start-up ecosystem.

