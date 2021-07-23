COVID-19 eviction moratorium is about to end as pandemic continues

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, some advocates are worried about the CDC ending its eviction moratorium. Coming on August 1, landlords will be able to evict residents again. This comes after the CDC temporarily halted residential evictions for months, saying that was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "That means that anyone who had been protected by the moratorium can now be evicted from their property,” said Mara Block, senior attorney with Atlanta Legal Aid.