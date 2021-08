The short-lived Dallas Mavericks chase for Kawhi Leonard seems to already be at an end. It was reported by Marc Stein on July 23 that the Dallas Mavericks would do "everything they can" to get Kawhi Leonard. Within two days, Adrian Wojnarowski disproved the report by saying he's gotten "NO indication that Kawhi Leonard is interested in doing anything but re-signing with the Clippers.” Since then, sources have also told AllClippers that they've seen nothing to indicate Kawhi Leonard is leaving the Clippers.