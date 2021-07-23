Los Angeles Lakers Report: DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry Reportedly Interested In Joining Lakers
According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The story from Turner can be can be read in the hyperlink to the Los Angeles Times above. DeRozan and Lowry spent many years together on the Raptors in Toronto, and Lowry still remained in Toronto while DeRozan has played for the San Antonio Spurs since 2018-19.www.lakers365.com
