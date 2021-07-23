Cancel
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Tracy Lamont Pugh III

Roanoke Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARGARETTSVILLE — Master Tracy Lamont Pugh III, 6 months old, gained his angel wings Tuesday, July 13, 2021, while in the care of Vidant North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Survivors include his father, Tracy Lamont Pugh Jr.; mother, Kayla Schaelling Flythe; sisters, Treziya Newsome and Ava Nashae Weiner Pugh; maternal grandparents, Paul Flythe and Patrice S. Flythe; paternal grandparents, Tracy Pugh Sr. and Tawanda Whitaker; aunts, Chelsea, Keyonna Street and Audrey Wheeler; uncles, Dontreal Dukes, Von Dukes, Vontrae and David Curlings; special cousins and uncles-at-heart, Jafari Blythe, Tamarcus Britt and Traymon Britt; and a host of other loving relatives.

