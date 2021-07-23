Newton Woman Charged With Assaulting Carroll Law Enforcement Sentenced Thursday

A Newton woman accused of attacking police officers during her arrest in January was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail. According to Carroll County District Court records, 26-year-old Alicia Ngubane was originally charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an incident on Jan. 17 in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive in Carroll. Authorities say they were called to the scene in response to an altercation at Ossy’s Show Club. Upon arrival, officers located Ngubane and another patron involved in an argument. She was ordered to vacate the property, but she refused and was arrested for trespassing. Ngubane resisted being taken into custody, kicking one officer in the chest and spitting in the face of a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Ngubane pled guilty to a simple misdemeanor assault on a peace officer count, and was sentenced to 60 days in the Carroll County jail with all but 10 days suspended and credit for time served. She was also ordered to pay over $1,300 in fines, surcharges and court costs. As a condition for a portion of her sentence being suspended, Ngubane was placed on informal probation for a period of one year.