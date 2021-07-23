Dustin Burrows Announces Legislation to Stop UT From Leaving Big 12

The City of Lubbock has been backed up when it comes to maintaining lawns for the past 6 weeks, and will now pay contractors to help out. KAMC News reports that the City is about 450 lawns behind, and isn't able to catch back up itself because of a lack of resources. It's also said that mowing a lawn in violation of city code typically takes around 1 to 2 weeks, but because of the backup, it's been taking around a month.