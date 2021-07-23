Cancel
MLB

Burying the Lead Off Hitter

By Adam Howe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s just stick with a mostly leadoff hitter theme today and start with St. Louis’ Dylan Carlson here. Though the lack of stolen bases has been disappointing for his fantasy managers, Carlson continues his perfectly adequate pace through his first full major league season, belting his ninth homer of the year to lead off the bottom of the first inning on Thursday and tacking on two doubles in his next two at-bats. He would go on to score two runs on the day and his lone RBI of course came off his 420-foot solo shot. Though it may be concerning to see the dip in Carlson’s hard-hit percentage (32.9% in 2021 vs 42.1% in 2020) and barrel percentage (7.8% in 2021 vs 9.2% in 2020), one should be encouraged by the strides the young outfielder has made in the way of showing patience at the plate as shown by his increase in walks, decrease in strikeouts, and overall decrease in whiffs. The extra selectivity may have cut into his power production ever so slightly, but the long-term effects should outweigh the current concerns.

