DFS Daily Breakdown – July 23

Wily Peralta against the Royals on Friday night is a conundrum for DFS. Somehow in his seven starts this year, the 32-year-old has figured out a way to put up a 1.64 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 3.0 BB%; all career bests. Small sample size? Sure, but he's getting it done for now. That's good for DFS, right? We fade the Royals. Well not necessarily. He also comes in with a 5.45 K/9 rate, which – if he qualified – would be the worst among all starters. That's not good for DFS. We stack the Royals? But he has an elite 57.4 GB% (would be the best among qualified pitchers), so he's keeping the ball out of the air. That's good for DFS. Well, the Royals have one of the lowest Soft Contact rates of any offense (only 15% of balls in play). That's bad for DFS. I could go on and on.