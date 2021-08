It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Mariners bullpen over the past 72 hours, with the team trading away closer Kendall Graveman to the rival Houston Astros on Tuesday and just yesterday were able to make a move to acquire Rays closer Diego Castillo. For those of you in save-only leagues who rushed out to grab or dropped a bunch of FAAB on Paul Sewald after the Graveman move, I do feel for you; but for those in SV+HLD leagues, not a whole lot changes here. Sewald and Drew Steckenrider do get a bump as the Mariners bullpen does open up more for them as they lost Graveman, J.T. Chargois, and Rafael Montero while only adding Castillo and Joe Smith (7.48 ERA, 1.80 WHIP). With the trade deadline today, there’s always a chance for bullpen situations to change drastically, so I will try to provide updates as they happen today, so don’t be surprised if the list looks different at 4 pm EST compared to noon.