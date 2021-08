Today is one of those days where it’s not a bad thing to have a day off from the 2021 Orioles. The team was oh-so-close to what might have been a feel-good win that would have sealed a winning road trip to start the second half of the season. Alexander Wells pitched decently in his first MLB start on short notice. Instead it all fell apart in spectacular fashion as the Orioles reminded us all of why it’s no accident that they have a .326 winning percentage.