Trial coming for man appealing child sex misconduct conviction
Court proceedings will continue in October for a Lyon County man appealing his conviction on a child sex misconduct charge from five years ago. Joe Louis Stewart was set for trial to begin in his appeal case on Oct. 7 at 1:15 pm during a rescheduled hearing in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon. Stewart was convicted of indecent liberties against a child in 2016 and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison with no chance of parole.kvoe.com
