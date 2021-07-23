Cancel
Apple stock expectations are once again high after recent boffo quarters

Analysts are mostly counting on Apple to deliver yet another quarter of double-digit earnings growth when the Cupertino Colossus reports fiscal Q3 results next week. For those keeping score, AAPL has wowed analysts with solid double-digit results the last two quarters and three of the last four. In its fiscal Q2 alone, AAPL handily beat Wall Street’s expectations with a $23.6 billion profit on revenues that surged 54% to $89.6 billion. iPhone revenue in fiscal Q2 surged 65.5% to $47.94 billion, beating estimates on Wall Street by about $6 billion.

