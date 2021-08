Why even bother to garden for birds, you might ask? Well, for one thing, many bird species are dwindling in numbers. By establishing a bird sanctuary in your backyard, you and your family will attract a variety of birds. In addition, it is fun to garden for the birds. The joy of attracting birds to your backyard is open to everyone, and creating a garden that welcomes birds is a relatively simple task. You can attract birds by planting a variety of trees, shrubs and flowers that provide good nesting sites, winter shelter, places to hide from predators and natural, year-round food supplies.